Man faces charges after K-9 tracks him down
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a very good dog was able to track him down.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday to Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes for a shots-fired call.

Deputies learned the victim of an ATV theft had located his ATV, and the suspect allegedly fired a shot at him when he tried to retrieve it.

K-9 Bailee was able to pick up the suspect’s scent from the abandoned ATV -- tracking him down to a home on Kelly Road.

The suspect, Brian Walker, was found hiding under a shed. He was arrested and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods.

