Pair faces several charges in southern W.Va.
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pair from Logan was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating law enforcement, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Mark E. Hobbs and Joanna L. Deloach, both of Logan, were arrested Tuesday.

Hobbs is charged with driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and impersonation of law-enforcement.

Deloach is charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Further information wasn’t released, including where the suspects were arrested.

