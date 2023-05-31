Queen of Clean | How to make your clothes smell better

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this tip: How to freshen up your clothing and make them smell better when they come out of the dryer, using homemade scented sheets.

How to:

•Find a few small white wash cloths/towels

•Lay down a small sheet of aluminum foil

•Place them on top of the aluminum foil, to protect the counter top

•Pick a fragrance – Suggested: any essential oil (any scent) – add about 10 drops

•Fold them over and roll and squeeze them – work the fragrance in

•Place and store in a container or plastic bag

•Toss a few into the dryer

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

