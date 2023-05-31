SHERIFF | Man travels to Portsmouth to pickup teen, 13, he met on snapchat

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he had inappropriate, sexual conversations with a juvenile on an app and then drove to Portsmouth and picked the minor up in his car.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Portsmouth Police called with the description of a vehicle, along with a tag number, after a concerned citizen called officers after seeing several juveniles getting into a vehicle with two men.

Around 2:48 am on Monday, May 29, the sheriff’s department was called to begin a Special Victims Investigation following a traffic stop at 2401 Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Detectives discovered a 13-year-old from Lucasville had been picked up by Robert Lamont Tubbs Jr. after having conversations on snapchat with one of the men.

The group then drove to Portsmouth and picked up two more juvenile girls.

Evidence was collected, which included the messages between Tubbs and the victim as well as the exchange of inappropriate photos sent to the victim. The investigation revealed that Tubbs had driven from Mansfield, Ohio to pick up the victim, along with two other juvenile girls, to have sexual conduct with one or all the juveniles.

Tubbs Jr., 20, of Mansfield, Ohio has been charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, importuning, and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Tubbs is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,500 bond.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

Further information has not been released.

