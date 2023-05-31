Times for 2 Marshall home games announced

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Game-times for two of Marshall’s six home games in the 2023 football season were announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN.

The Sept. 2 opener against Albany will be a 6 p.m. kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and will also be shown on ESPN+.

Marshall’s Oct. 19 matchup with James Madison will kick off at 7 p.m. and be a national broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

“ESPN and the Sun Belt continue to recognize the impact Marshall football can have nationally,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “Placing us in prime-time slots is a great opportunity for us.”

Marshall’s home date with James Madison is one of the season’s most anticipated Sun Belt contests, officials say.

The designation of either ESPN or ESPN 2 means it will either be one of a maximum of three games picked up by ESPN or one of only a possible six that may be on ESPN2.

“I know Coach Huff and our team will enjoy playing in front of a national television audience,” Spears said. “Now, it is up to our community and fans to show up, be loud and create that home-field advantage. This program is special and everyone should know it!”

In addition to the Sun Belt Conference, ESPN also announced the American Athletic Conference on Thursday afternoon, which also factors into Marshall’s early season.

Marshall’s Sept. 9 contest at East Carolina was one of three games left “to be determined.”

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game will air on either ABC or ESPN at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. The game will match the East Division winner vs. the West Division winner and will be hosted at the site of the divisional winner with the best conference record.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.D. Ritzy's to close permanently in Huntington
G.D. Ritzy’s to close permanently
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released
Man charged after woman stabbed in neck
Man admits to wanting to kill ‘for a long time’ after stabbing
A father says it was disturbing to realize a man had gotten into his house unnoticed while his...
Man arrested after entering house unnoticed as kids got ready for school
2 die in house fire on Memorial Day

Latest News

Queen of Clean | How to make your clothes smell better
Queen of Clean | How to make your clothes smell better
First Stage Broadway Revue
First Stage Broadway Revue
Cabell County Schools summer feeding program returns with new guidelines
For more information, visit 9th Street Live's Facebook.
Huntington 9th Street Live concert schedule