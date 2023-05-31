Times for 2 Marshall home games announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Game-times for two of Marshall’s six home games in the 2023 football season were announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN.

The Sept. 2 opener against Albany will be a 6 p.m. kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and will also be shown on ESPN+.

Marshall’s Oct. 19 matchup with James Madison will kick off at 7 p.m. and be a national broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

“ESPN and the Sun Belt continue to recognize the impact Marshall football can have nationally,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “Placing us in prime-time slots is a great opportunity for us.”

Marshall’s home date with James Madison is one of the season’s most anticipated Sun Belt contests, officials say.

The designation of either ESPN or ESPN 2 means it will either be one of a maximum of three games picked up by ESPN or one of only a possible six that may be on ESPN2.

“I know Coach Huff and our team will enjoy playing in front of a national television audience,” Spears said. “Now, it is up to our community and fans to show up, be loud and create that home-field advantage. This program is special and everyone should know it!”

In addition to the Sun Belt Conference, ESPN also announced the American Athletic Conference on Thursday afternoon, which also factors into Marshall’s early season.

Marshall’s Sept. 9 contest at East Carolina was one of three games left “to be determined.”

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game will air on either ABC or ESPN at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. The game will match the East Division winner vs. the West Division winner and will be hosted at the site of the divisional winner with the best conference record.

