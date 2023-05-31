Wheelersburg softball looks to repeat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wheelersburg Softball team has a special affinity for Firestone Park in Akron and are hoping to bring home another state championship.

The Pirates are a perfect 30-1 and open state tournament play on Thursday at 12:30 against South Range.

Wheelersburg has a combined record of 57-1 the last two years.

The program won its first state championship back in 2016.

