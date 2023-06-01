Body found during eviction notice

Body found during eviction notice in Belle
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been detained after a body was found during an eviction notice Thursday morning, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Belle Police made the discovery around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of 5th Street in Belle. They found a decomposed body while going through the home and contacted the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for backup.

Investigators found a man hiding inside in a closet. A sheriff’s office detective said that man was living there at the time.

Due to the severity of the decomposition, the gender of the person who died isn’t known. The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We can confirm the investigation is being treated as suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

