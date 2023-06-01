Boone County Prosecutor submits resignation

West Virginia’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board brought five charges of misconduct against Taylor...
West Virginia’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board brought five charges of misconduct against Taylor related to her time as County Prosecutor.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County’s top prosecutor has submitted her resignation, the County Administrator confirms.

Last month, West Virginia’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board brought five charges of misconduct against Donna Taylor related to her time as County Prosecutor, including hiring her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor.

The commission voted unanimously shortly after the charges had been filed to bring articles of impeachment against Taylor.

Taylor’s resignation is effective June 4.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father says it was disturbing to realize a man had gotten into his house unnoticed while his...
Man arrested after entering house unnoticed as kids got ready for school
Crash closes roadway, knocks out power to nearly 2,000
Crash closes roadway, knocks out power to nearly 2,000
Man charged after woman stabbed in neck
Man admits to wanting to kill ‘for a long time’ after stabbing
Tubbs is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,500 bond.
SHERIFF | Man travels to Portsmouth to pick up teen, 13, he met on snapchat
Attorneys for Connor Crowe cited his age as one of the factors in asking for a shorter sentence.
West Virginia boy, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister

Latest News

Summer fun at Braley Care Homes
Summer fun at Braley Care Homes
Mental Health Month: Suicide prevention
Mental Health Month: Suicide prevention
A Portsmouth man is accused of shooting and killing a teen Wednesday evening.
Man arrested after teen killed
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, June 1st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast