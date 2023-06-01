Boone County Prosecutor submits resignation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County’s top prosecutor has submitted her resignation, the County Administrator confirms.

Last month, West Virginia’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board brought five charges of misconduct against Donna Taylor related to her time as County Prosecutor, including hiring her boyfriend as an assistant prosecutor.

The commission voted unanimously shortly after the charges had been filed to bring articles of impeachment against Taylor.

Taylor’s resignation is effective June 4.

