THE BREAKDOWN | Security measures for dumpsters
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ has received many complaints and photos regarding Rumpke-owned dumpsters on Huntington’s Southside overflowing and showing people dumpster-diving.
Kimberly Donahue spoke with residents and joins the WSAZ’s The Breakdown with what she learned.
For more information, TAP the link below:
WSAZ Investigates | Long-term security measures for dumpsters underway
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.