THE BREAKDOWN | Security measures for dumpsters

WSAZ has received many complaints and photos regarding Rumpke-owned dumpsters on Huntington’s Southside overflowing and showing people dumpster-diving.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ has received many complaints and photos regarding Rumpke-owned dumpsters on Huntington’s Southside overflowing and showing people dumpster-diving.

Kimberly Donahue spoke with residents and joins the WSAZ’s The Breakdown with what she learned.

For more information, TAP the link below:

WSAZ Investigates | Long-term security measures for dumpsters underway

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father says it was disturbing to realize a man had gotten into his house unnoticed while his...
Man arrested after entering house unnoticed as kids got ready for school
Crash closes roadway, knocks out power to nearly 2,000
Crash closes roadway, knocks out power to nearly 2,000
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
A Portsmouth man is accused of shooting and killing a teen Wednesday evening.
Man arrested after teen killed
Pair faces several charges in southern W.Va.
Pair faces several charges in southern W.Va.

Latest News

William Shrader, 54, of Scott Depot is facing failure to render aid and driving on a suspended...
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian arrested
American Heart Association: Kids as young as 4 years old should know CPR basics
American Heart Association: Kids as young as 4 years old should know CPR basics
Body found during eviction notice in Belle
Body found during eviction notice
Harry Potter celebrates five years on Broadway
Harry Potter celebrates five years on Broadway