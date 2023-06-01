Man arrested after teen killed

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested, charged with murder in the death of a teenager.

Portsmouth Police say a 17-year old boy was shot and killed shortly before 5 Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of 9th St.

Police then arrested 23-year old Antonio Milar. They say Milar was hiding in a burned out abandoned building in the 1600 block of 6th St.

Milar has been charged with murder and is in the Scioto County Jail.

The victim has not been identified.

