Russell High School senior gets special surprise ahead of graduation

Her father died in Iraq when she was a baby
Haylee Thornsberry's father, Lance Cpl. Jonathan Thornsberry, died in Iraq when she was just a baby. Some men he served with helped celebrate her graduation.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Graduation day is a milestone that seniors work so hard to achieve.

Haylee Thornsberry, a senior at Russell High school, received a special honor in addition to her diploma.

Her father, Lance Cpl. Jonathan Thornsberry, died in Iraq when she was just a baby.

Since Hayley’s father can’t be there to watch her receive her diploma, her mom worked for months planning to gather the men her father served with to be there with Haylee in his place.

“It felt very familiar, like I had known them a long time,” Haylee said.

Haylee was also granted a scholarship for college. She plans on attending the University of Eastern Kentucky.

For more about her story, tap on the video link.

