Several shots fired at Huntington gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating after reports of several shots fired at the Sheetz station in West Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street. No one was hurt.

Witnesses reported as many as 10 shots fired, according to dispatchers.

Additional details are unavailable now.

