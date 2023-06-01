Several shots fired at Huntington gas station

Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station(WSAZ/Dustin Weekley)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating after reports of several shots fired at the Sheetz station in West Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street. No one was hurt.

Witnesses reported as many as 10 shots fired, according to dispatchers.

Additional details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father says it was disturbing to realize a man had gotten into his house unnoticed while his...
Man arrested after entering house unnoticed as kids got ready for school
Man charged after woman stabbed in neck
Man admits to wanting to kill ‘for a long time’ after stabbing
Crash closes roadway, knocks out power to nearly 2,000
Crash closes roadway, knocks out power to nearly 2,000
Tubbs is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,500 bond.
SHERIFF | Man travels to Portsmouth to pick up teen, 13, he met on snapchat
Body found in creek in Gallipolis, Ohio
Body found in southeast Ohio; name released

Latest News

Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flights at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flights at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
WSAZ Investigates | Trash Troubles
WSAZ Investigates | Long-term security measures for dumpsters underway
WSAZ Investigates | Trash Troubles
WSAZ Investigates |Trash Troubles
Long dry spell ahead
First Warning Forecast