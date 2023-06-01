SOMC Maternity Remembrance Walk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This year’s walk will be June 3rd with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the remembrance ceremony starting at 11 a.m. There is no cost to attend the walk. It will be held at the SOMC Lifecenter in Portsmouth.

SOMC will have several community resources available, including grief support group leaders, SOMC bereavement coordinator, SOMC maternity staff and perinatal loss team, a fatherhood specialist from community action, and a representative from CRADLE, which is a local pregnancy crisis center.

During the ceremony, SOMC will have a name reading of each baby and a biodegradable balloon release.

This year they have several fathers who have experienced a loss participating in the ceremony. It allows SOMC to highlight the fact that infant loss is not exclusive to the mother and that fathers experience grief, too.

Caleb Hickerson and Cannan Lawrence singing. Both have written original songs about their own babies.

The speakers this year are Theresa and Rick Schweinsberg. Theresa is an author who has written a book about the loss of her daughter. She will be doing a book signing at the event. Rick will be sharing his perspective as a father of loss.

After the ceremony, families can take a short reflective walk around the block. Along this walkway, there are signs with babies names in memory of them. Families enjoy having this time that is solely about their baby and that they get to share their baby with their family and others in the community.

For more information, visit: www.somc.org

