Summer fun at Braley Care Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The folks at Braley Care Homes had some fun on the farm earlier this month. It’s just one of many events planned for the residents there this summer.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us why activities like these are so important for those with memory loss.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.