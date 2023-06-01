Summery weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A goggle search uncovers the title song “Happy days are here again” comes from a 1929 song with music by Milton Ager and lyrics by Jack Yellen. It appeared in the 1930 film Chasing Rainbows and was the campaign song for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1932 presidential campaign. If I can paraphrase with many pools open for the summer, the next 3-4 days may be the best we see for a few weeks so let’s rewrite the title of this weather headline to “Happy pool days are here again”.

Weather-wise, we are in a sweet spot for hot sunny days and clear and comfy nights into the weekend. Daytime highs will flirt with 90 making for perfect pool days while overnight lows fall back to the good sleeping 60 degree zone. Of course kids heading to the pool should be reminded that the June sun is the strongest of the year hence the need to use an SPF 30 sunblock to protect against the intense UV rays of sun.

The weekend can muster an afternoon shower or thunderstorm especially in mountainous West Virginia though the trend for a long dry spell without a significant rain day is established for the first 10 days of June. Since we are coming off a dry spring, the notion of a summer drought is worth consideration.

Since several days in the first half of June will see highs in the 70s, one can see how some of the best pool weather will come this weekend!

