WSAZ Investigates | Long-term security measures for dumpsters in development

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the last week, WSAZ received multiple complaints and photos regarding Rumpke-owned dumpsters on Huntington’s Southside overflowing and showing people dumpster-diving.

While the dumpsters are operated by Rumpke Waste and Recycling, other residents who live on 10th Avenue, including Robert Lockhart, said they have often found themselves cleaning up the mess to prevent it from getting into where their pets and children play.

“Usually pretty quiet, you kind of get a little mix of traffic but for the most part, quiet. You got a good mix between younger people and older people,” he told WSAZ on May 24. “There are a lot of rentals, and then there’s also a lot of people that have been here their whole lives.”

He said the one problem plaguing his quality of life has been trash piling up on the Southside from Rumpke dumpsters like the one in the alleyway behind his home.

“Biggest problem is you’ll have a lot of the homeless getting into the dumpsters and start pulling stuff out and then a lot of them won’t put it back into the dumpster,” he recalled. “They’ll tear up in bags, the window come through and blow the trash everywhere, it gets in the yard and the driveway and all across the street and everywhere. It’s scattered everywhere. So occasionally, I’ll come out here and pick up all the trash and occasionally needles and such.”

A similar situation had been piling up from Lockhart just up the street. Another neighbor submitted photos to WSAZ of people going through trash near a different dumpster on May 23.

By May 24, the trash from that dumpster had been collected but the pile near Lockhart’s house was still stacking up.

“It’s not too bad a smell, you get plenty of breeze breeze through, but mostly it’s just the junk that piles up that blows over into the yards,” he said. “You kind of got to keep it under under control.”

In spite of Lockhart’s own efforts to keep the area clean, sometimes he’s been blamed for the mess.

“I’ve actually been notified from the city that I needed to clean up trash on my property because they thought it was me putting the trash out there and it was actually just trash from the dumpster coming over,” he recalled.

When asked what he did when that happened, Lockhart said, “I just got there and clean it up, clean up somebody else’s garbage. It can be frustrating at times, especially when there’s a lot of it but I mean, after a while you just kind of get used to it and it’s just kind of the way it is anymore.”

So WSAZ started calling Rumpke on May 24 to get some answers. When we didn’t get a call back, we followed up with an email with some questions including:

- Who is responsible for collecting and disposing the garbage for Rumpke-owned properties in Huntington?

- How often is the trash supposed to be collected?

- Are there any security measures on Rumpke dumpsters to prevent public dumping like locks and keys for property tenants?

- What are the steps to creating a permanent solution?

By the morning of Thursday, May 25, the trash at the dumpster at Lockhart’s home had been picked up and company spokesperson responded to WSAZ’s email from May 24.

In a statement the company said:

“I can share that we had Rumpke staff go out and personally inspect the areas in question, and as you indicated, the containers have been attended to. Additionally, our operators are instructed to pick up material near our containers even if it is not generally part of the collection. Rumpke has, and has had, a great working relationship with the City of Huntington. We work together to address any issues that may arise quickly and effectively, and we take steps to ensure we are putting into place longer term solutions to mitigate any future problems. We service our containers on a weekly basis. Our operators and route managers have been informed of the concerns in this area and will be paying extra attention to ensure that the proper, quality service is provided on an ongoing basis.”

City of Huntington Public Works Director Mark Bates on Thursday detailed some of the city’s role in managing the problem.

WSAZ asked what he knew about the problem on the Southside.

“I received a call from our contact at Rumpke last [Wednesday] saying that he had been contacted by WSAZ about some dumpster issues over in the Southside, and I basically live about four or five blocks away and I had already changed my clothes,” Bates said. “I jumped in my city car and my T-shirt and my shorts and my flip flops and drove over to check the situation out and so, you know, I just rolled up on the situation gave him the dumpster ID numbers and and suggested maybe you know that they needed locks.”

He added that the company may have already provided a lock to to the clients, but the city does require that commercial hauler dumpsters be be locked at all times.

After speaking with Bates and hearing back from Rumpke, WSAZ met with Lockhart on May 25. After reading the company’s response, he said, “I didn’t really think that they’d do a whole lot about it, and especially if they are planning on putting locks or anything on it.”

He said he credits WSAZ for the change.

“I appreciate you coming down here and bringing light to this. It seems like you’re making some good change here.”

As of the evening of Wednesday, May 31, locks had been added to both dumpsters.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.