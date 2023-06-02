American Countess Riverboat arrives in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.

The river passengers got on motor coaches and are taking what the company calls Hop On Hop Off tours.

They’re making stops at Pullman Square/Downtown Shops, Touma Medical Museum, Central City 14th Street West, The Railroad Museum, Rose Garden at Ritter Park, Special Collections Morrow Library at Marshall University, and Heritage Station Shops.

160 passengers were booked for the river cruise.

American Countess is the fourth paddlewheel cruise ship to join American Queen Voyages.

The Countess is a sister ship to The American Queen, both of which have made several stops in Huntington over recent years.

The boat will depart Huntington around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.