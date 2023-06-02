Explosion, fire destroys family’s home

Firefighters say the home on Tallow Ridge Road was already engulfed in flames when they arrived...
Firefighters say the home on Tallow Ridge Road was already engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.(Credit: Mike Love)
By Brenda Bryan
Jun. 2, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family is now homeless after an early morning fire destroyed a house in Chesapeake.

The emergency call came into Lawrence County 911 at 6 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say the home on Tallow Ridge Road was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, but they were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

According to a captain with the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department, an explosion occurred inside the home and while it’s not clear what exactly caused the explosion, there was an oxygen tank on the property.

They said it took them more than an hour to get the flames under control.

The state fire marshal is being called in to investigate.

The American Red Cross is helping the family in the short term.

