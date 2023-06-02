Help with summer learning loss

Studies show kids can lose anywhere from 17-34% of their school-year knowledge during the summer months.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Summer is upon us, which means lots of outdoor time, vacations, and adventures, b summer break shouldn’t mean a break from learning.

Studies show kids can lose anywhere from 17-34% of their school-year knowledge during the summer months.

There are tools that can help them stay sharp and ready for the fall semester… and they may have fun doing it!

Gwen Oldham from AT&T joined Taylor and Rob to walk viewers through some of these tools.

For more information, visit: https://www.theachievery.com/en

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portsmouth man is accused of shooting and killing a teen Wednesday evening.
Man arrested after teen killed
Father, son plead guilty in volunteer fire department fraud investigation
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Body found during eviction notice in Belle
Body found during service of eviction notice; man arrested for allegedly collecting dead mother’s Social Security benefits
William Shrader, 54, of Scott Depot is facing failure to render aid and driving on a suspended...
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian arrested

Latest News

WSAZ Best of the Class | Paisley French
WSAZ Best of the Class | Paisley French
Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh talk about Manifest's final season
Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh talk about Manifest’s final season
Gas Tank Getaway | Live on the Levee
Gas Tank Getaway | Live on the Levee
Plexaderm
Plexaderm