Hometown Hero | Necia Freeman

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - They say home is where the heart is. Some believe in sticking around and making a difference in the place they grew up.

Necia Freeman has called Barboursville, West Virginia, home her entire life and has worked to help those in the community that has meant so much to her.

Freeman works with her church to host free monthly first responder dinners, backpack and brown bag programs that assist children and mothers.

“I just believe if you’re planted some place, you should do whatever is possible to make it the best it can be,” Freeman said.

The things she does for her community, have no goal of recognition.

“A lot of the things she does are done behind the scenes and she doesn’t even want anybody to know,” Freeman’s daughter Janessa Lusk said.

The free first responder dinners are cooked by Freeman. Her daughter Janessa Lusk said as many as 100 people are fed, and Freeman spends those entire days serving.

The Brown Bag and Backpack programs are designed to help struggling mothers and children through trials and tribulations.

“Sometimes what it takes for you to believe in yourself is for someone to believe in you,” Freeman said. “There’s a lot of kids and girls out there that I know they can do it, and I know they can change their lives and that would help to change the lives of others”.

The Hometown Hero award was presented to Necia Freeman on May 30, 2023, and is a symbol of the lifetime of dedication given to helping others.

