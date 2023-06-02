Hometown Hero | Necia Freeman

Necia Freeman has called Barboursville, West Virginia, home her entire life and has worked to help those in the community that has meant so much to her.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - They say home is where the heart is. Some believe in sticking around and making a difference in the place they grew up.

Necia Freeman has called Barboursville, West Virginia, home her entire life and has worked to help those in the community that has meant so much to her.

Freeman works with her church to host free monthly first responder dinners, backpack and brown bag programs that assist children and mothers.

“I just believe if you’re planted some place, you should do whatever is possible to make it the best it can be,” Freeman said.

The things she does for her community, have no goal of recognition.

“A lot of the things she does are done behind the scenes and she doesn’t even want anybody to know,” Freeman’s daughter Janessa Lusk said.

The free first responder dinners are cooked by Freeman. Her daughter Janessa Lusk said as many as 100 people are fed, and Freeman spends those entire days serving.

The Brown Bag and Backpack programs are designed to help struggling mothers and children through trials and tribulations.

“Sometimes what it takes for you to believe in yourself is for someone to believe in you,” Freeman said. “There’s a lot of kids and girls out there that I know they can do it, and I know they can change their lives and that would help to change the lives of others”.

The Hometown Hero award was presented to Necia Freeman on May 30, 2023, and is a symbol of the lifetime of dedication given to helping others.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, son plead guilty in volunteer fire department fraud investigation
A Portsmouth man is accused of shooting and killing a teen Wednesday evening.
Man arrested after teen killed
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Body found during eviction notice in Belle
Body found during service of eviction notice; man arrested for allegedly collecting dead mother’s Social Security benefits
William Shrader, 54, of Scott Depot is facing failure to render aid and driving on a suspended...
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian arrested

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Necia Freeman
Hometown Hero | Necia Freeman
Family loses home in fire in Chesapeake, Ohio
Family loses home in fire in Chesapeake, Ohio
Reclaim Your Health Event with Dez Gibbs from The Studio
Reclaim Your Health Event with Dez Gibbs from The Studio
Summery weekend ahead!
First Warning Forecast