KidsFest with Huntington Children’s Museum

KidsFest is June 5-11.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Do your little ones want to play life-size board games, watch an interactive space show, climb a rock wall, create robots, compete in a cardboard boat race, build a fort, or take their teddy bears for a check-up? Join Huntington Children’s Museum for KidsFest from June 5 to June 11! KidsFest is a multi-day, community-wide festival. Proceeds raised during KidsFest will benefit Huntington Children’s Museum. To find the KidsFest schedule of events, go to hcmkids.org/kidsfest.

