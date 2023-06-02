KidsFest with Huntington Children’s Museum

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Do your little ones want to play life-size board games, watch an interactive space show, climb a rock wall, create robots, compete in a cardboard boat race, build a fort, or take their teddy bears for a check-up? Join Huntington Children’s Museum for KidsFest from June 5 to June 11! KidsFest is a multi-day, community-wide festival. Proceeds raised during KidsFest will benefit Huntington Children’s Museum. To find the KidsFest schedule of events, go to hcmkids.org/kidsfest.

