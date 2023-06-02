Live on the Levee stage heating up again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Schoenbaum stage will be heating up again Friday evening during Live on the Levee in downtown Charleston.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Haddad Riverfront Park will be the place to be for fans of musical acts Allie Colleen, and the Mikele Buck Band.

Live on the Levee is a summer tradition in the capital city, bringing in an array of food vendors and musical acts. It kicked off this season on May 26 and continues each Friday night through Aug. 18 on the banks of the Kanawha River.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.