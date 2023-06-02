Motorcycle crash briefly shuts down part of US 23

The motorcycle crash happened on US 23 just north of the Kentucky Power Plant.
The motorcycle crash happened on US 23 just north of the Kentucky Power Plant.(KWCH)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on US 23.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department told WSAZ it happened before noon near the Baker Power Station, which is just north of the Kentucky Power Plant.

The sheriff’s office said the crash only involved a motorcycle.

No other details are being released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

