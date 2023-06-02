Shooting sends person to the hospital

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday afternoon in Mingo County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

They say it happened on Beech Creek Road.

Additional details are unavailable now, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information.

