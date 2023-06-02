Wahama outlasts Charleston Catholic in marathon semifinal game

Wahama outlasted Charleston Catholic in a marathon semifinal Class A game Thursday night in Charleston.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Charleston Catholic and Wahama have had quite the battles over the years in Charleston, and on Thursday evening, they traded haymakers in a Class A Semifinal classic.

Aaron Henry for Wahama and Jonah DiCocco had masterful performances on the mound as the game was scoreless through 7 innings.

In the 8th, Ethan Gray ripped a shot over the left fielder’s head and Nathan Manuel scored to give Wahama a 1-0 lead.

Charleston Catholic responded in the bottom of the inning as Gage Tawney’s base hit to left field scored Jonah DiCocco with the tying run.

In the 11th, Wahama got RBI base hits from Bryce Zuspan and Aaron Henry and the White Falcons sealed the deal 3 runs and finished the game off 4-1.

They’ll play #1 seed Tyler Consolidated in the championship game Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portsmouth man is accused of shooting and killing a teen Wednesday evening.
Man arrested after teen killed
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Several shots fired at Huntington gas station
Father, son plead guilty in volunteer fire department fraud investigation
Body found during eviction notice in Belle
Body found during service of eviction notice; man arrested for allegedly collecting dead mother’s Social Security benefits
Pair faces several charges in southern W.Va.
Pair faces several charges in southern W.Va.

Latest News

Wahama outlasts Charleston Catholic in marathon semifinal game
Wahama outlasts Charleston Catholic in marathon semifinal game
Wheelersburg softball seeks third straight title
Wheelersburg softball seeks third straight title
Wheelersburg softball seeks third straight title
Wheelersburg softball looks to repeat
Charleston Catholic in pursuit of fourth state title
Charleston Catholic in pursuit of fourth state title