Wahama outlasts Charleston Catholic in marathon semifinal game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Charleston Catholic and Wahama have had quite the battles over the years in Charleston, and on Thursday evening, they traded haymakers in a Class A Semifinal classic.

Aaron Henry for Wahama and Jonah DiCocco had masterful performances on the mound as the game was scoreless through 7 innings.

In the 8th, Ethan Gray ripped a shot over the left fielder’s head and Nathan Manuel scored to give Wahama a 1-0 lead.

Charleston Catholic responded in the bottom of the inning as Gage Tawney’s base hit to left field scored Jonah DiCocco with the tying run.

In the 11th, Wahama got RBI base hits from Bryce Zuspan and Aaron Henry and the White Falcons sealed the deal 3 runs and finished the game off 4-1.

They’ll play #1 seed Tyler Consolidated in the championship game Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

