Weekend weather aims to “MOSTLY” please

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the first weekend of meteorological summer (June thru August) and with it comes a liberal sprinkling of heat but with no humidity. That lack of moisture suggests that any shower or thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon will be fleeting. How unusual is the weather pattern that is setting in? Well a tropical storm names Arlene in the Gulf is moving from the water west of Tampa toward Cuba not into Florida. Our next 2 cold fronts will be coming in from New England and Pennsylvania not from the Mississippi Valley. And check this out, thunderstorms this Friday evening are moving from St Louis westward toward Kansas City along I-70.

Tonight’s weather will be ideal for concerts with a comfortably warm breeze and a tropical sunset giving way to a fiery twilight. Lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s making for a good sleeping night ahead. Saturday’s hot sun will feature highs NEAR 90 with the risk of a late day half hour shower or thunderstorm.

Sunday and Monday will be very warm days with sunshine as highs aim for the mid 80s. Then by Tuesday the next New England cool front will arrive. It’s another flip of the coin if we get rain then (minimal if we do) followed by a fall in temperature into the 70s for highs much of next week.

One final note, we are slowly morphing into drought conditions. So rain will be much needed second half of June to avoid 100 degree heat and parched farmlands in July. Time will tell on that.

