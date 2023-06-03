Dry, not as hot for week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s temperatures maxed out at 89 degrees in Huntington and 90 degrees in Charleston, marking the hottest day of the year so far in Charleston and second in Huntington. Temperatures will not be as hot for the week ahead thanks to a couple cold fronts that will slide through. However, after scattered showers and storms fade Saturday night, another extended dry stretch looks to set up through at least the start of next weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday evening, mainly through midnight. Some storms may produce heavy rain leading to local high water, as well as gusty winds and small hail. Be mindful these storms are moving in an unusual northeast to southwest fashion.

Shower activity fades Saturday night as low temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. Patchy fog is likely.

Sunday stays dry under a mostly sunny and hazy sky with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s; Monday’s weather ends up similar.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures only rise to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday see lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

