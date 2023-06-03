Mingo Central High graduation postponed to Saturday morning
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo Central High School graduation that was postponed Friday evening due to a deadly shooting that claimed a West Virginia State Police trooper’s life has been rescheduled to Saturday morning, the school district said.
The school district released the following statement:
