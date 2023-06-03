Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.(Appalachian Mountain Brewery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (Gray News) - The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery are buying their business back from Anheuser-Busch.

Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber founded Appalachian Mountain Brewery in 2011 before entering a partnership with the Craft Brew Alliance and eventually being acquired by the world’s largest brewing company.

In 2021, beers from the Appalachian Mountain Brewery officially became part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer portfolio.

Kelischek and Zieber, who are also cousins, said they stayed involved with the operation through the years under the different ownership groups, but they have now reached an agreement to purchase Appalachian Mountain Brewery back from their partners at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re grateful to have spent the last two years as active founders within A-B’s craft portfolio,” the business partners shared.

Kelischek and Zieber added, “We will be shifting our focus immediately on growing our local team, opening our new taproom in Mills River, North Carolina.”

The North Carolina business partners said they have opened a new tap room in Asheville and will continue to own and operate their original location in Boone, North Carolina.

More information on the Appalachian Mountain Brewery is available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
Father, son plead guilty in volunteer fire department fraud investigation
Firefighters say the home on Tallow Ridge Road was already engulfed in flames when they arrived...
Explosion, fire destroys family’s home
File photo
Mingo Central High graduation postponed to Saturday morning

Latest News

West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in the initial shooting in Mingo...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
Title IX violations have been found in Mingo Co. schools, according to the U.S. Dept. of...
Mingo County Schools Violate Title IX Law, U.S. Dept. of Education says
FILE - Inmate Michael Tisius, sentenced to death in the killing of two jail officers, shows his...
Federal court reinstates death penalty order for Missouri inmate convicted of killing jailers
President Biden signed the debt ceiling bill into law Saturday. (Twitter / @POTUS)
Biden signs budget bill