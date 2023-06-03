Summery feel this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures have been rising all week long and will hit their maximum point on Saturday as highs reach the 90-degree mark. A cold front sliding through Saturday afternoon sparks scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind this front, temperatures do not look quite as hot for next week, with even cooler air by week’s end as another front moves across.

Saturday morning starts mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected all throughout Saturday morning as temperatures rise quickly to the low 80s by midday.

For Saturday afternoon, the sky turns partly cloudy as high temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. Late in the afternoon, scattered showers and storms pop as a cold front moves through. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds and small hail.

Scattered showers and storms continue Saturday evening, mainly through midnight. Then, activity fades Saturday night as low temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. Patchy fog is likely.

Sunday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s; Monday’s weather will be similar.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a shower or two possible. High temperatures only rise to the mid 70s.

Thursday turns dry again as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Friday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

