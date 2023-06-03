Suspect in police killing expected to be arraigned

Trooper killed in line of duty, suspect expected to be arraigned
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a West Virginia State Police Trooper is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning.

Troopers say 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy shot and killed Sgt. Cory Maynard in an ambush-style attack when Maynard was responding to a call for shots fired along Beech Creek Road near Matewan in Mingo County.

Kennedy was taken into custody just before 11 p.m. Friday.

He was processed at the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, before being taken to the South Western Regional Jail in Holden, which is in Logan County.

West Virginia State Police tell us Kennedy is scheduled to be arraigned via video arraignment at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mingo County Courthouse in Williamson.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly ambush

This is not the first time Kennedy has been in trouble before.

WSAZ reported back in 2020 that Kennedy had been trespassing in a closed Mingo County mine.

He was reported missing by a family member and was later found alive.

The mine had not produced any coal for nearly a decade at that point.

Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search.

Crews found Kennedy more than half of a mile into the mine.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Father, son plead guilty in volunteer fire department fraud investigation
Firefighters say the home on Tallow Ridge Road was already engulfed in flames when they arrived...
Explosion, fire destroys family’s home
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess Riverboat arrives in Huntington
The motorcycle crash happened on US 23 just north of the Kentucky Power Plant.
Motorcycle crash briefly shuts down part of US 23

Latest News

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly ambush
Trooper killed in line of duty, suspect expected to be arraigned
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 3
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jun 3
More TEAM COVERAGE | WVSP trooper shot and killed; suspect arrested
More TEAM COVERAGE | WVSP trooper shot and killed; suspect arrested