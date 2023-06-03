Suspect in police killing expected to be arraigned

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a West Virginia State Police Trooper is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning.

Troopers say 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy shot and killed Sgt. Cory Maynard in an ambush-style attack when Maynard was responding to a call for shots fired along Beech Creek Road near Matewan in Mingo County.

Kennedy was taken into custody just before 11 p.m. Friday.

He was processed at the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, before being taken to the South Western Regional Jail in Holden, which is in Logan County.

West Virginia State Police tell us Kennedy is scheduled to be arraigned via video arraignment at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mingo County Courthouse in Williamson.

This is not the first time Kennedy has been in trouble before.

WSAZ reported back in 2020 that Kennedy had been trespassing in a closed Mingo County mine.

He was reported missing by a family member and was later found alive.

The mine had not produced any coal for nearly a decade at that point.

Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search.

Crews found Kennedy more than half of a mile into the mine.

