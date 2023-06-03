Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting

West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in the initial shooting in Mingo County. A responding Trooper was shot and killed.(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first victim involved in a shooting that killed a West Virginia State trooper has been identified.

West Virginia State Police say Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, of Matewan is in serious but stable condition.

Troopers responded to the 4000 block of Beech Creek Road in Matewan in regards to a reported shooting.

During an investigation, troopers named Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan as the suspect who shot Baldwin with a rifle.

Baldwin was taken to CAMC General for treatment.

Troopers say the motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sgt. Cory Maynard was one of the troopers who responded to a shots fired call.

Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder for pulling the trigger on Sgt. Cory Maynard, according to WVSP.

