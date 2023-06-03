Winfield, Cabell Midland, on to state championship games
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Winfield Generals and the Cabell Midland Knights make it three local teams vying for state titles Saturday at Go Mart Ballpark.
Winfield beat Lewis County 6-2 in the Class AA Semifinals.
Cabell Midland beat St, Albans 5-3.
Wahama beat Charleston Catholic Thursday night 4-1 in 11 innings.
Wahama will meet Tyler Consolidated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Cabell Midland plays Hedgesville at approximately 1:00, while Winfield will meet Keyser at about 5:00 p.m.
