Winfield, Cabell Midland, on to state championship games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Winfield Generals and the Cabell Midland Knights make it three local teams vying for state titles Saturday at Go Mart Ballpark.

Winfield beat Lewis County 6-2 in the Class AA Semifinals.

Cabell Midland beat St, Albans 5-3.

Wahama beat Charleston Catholic Thursday night 4-1 in 11 innings.

Wahama will meet Tyler Consolidated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Cabell Midland plays Hedgesville at approximately 1:00, while Winfield will meet Keyser at about 5:00 p.m.

