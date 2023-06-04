Community remembers fallen West Virginia State trooper beyond the uniform

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
Mingo County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was known around the Williamson community for going above and beyond with and without the uniform on.

Maynard leaves behind his wife and two children, who were 9 and 13. A gofundme page has been set up to help his family.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

