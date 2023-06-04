Lazy, hazy days ahead

Lots of sunshine, and no rain.
Forecast on June 4, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday saw isolated showers and storms confined to the mountains, and this begins an extended dry stretch for the week ahead. Temperatures will actually be rather comfortable, both in the mornings and afternoons, as the humidity remains low. The biggest concern in the near-term is haze coming from wildfires burning in Canada. This time, the source of the fires in much closer (Quebec as opposed to Alberta), meaning the haze has the potential to be thicker and closer to the surface, which may impact air quality.

Sunday evening stays quiet with a hazy sky. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures drop to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is likely.

Monday and Tuesday see a mostly sunny but very hazy sky as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Friday remain mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend still looks mainly sunny and dry as high temperatures climb back to the mid 80s.

