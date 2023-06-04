Traffic alert | Accident shuts down all lanes of I-64 east bound

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 east bound are shutdown after a one-vehicle accident, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the Dunbar area of Kanawha County near mile-marker 55.

Dispatchers say two people have been transported to the hospital and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is being diverted off the Institute exit.

It is unclear when this area of I-64 east bound will reopen.

