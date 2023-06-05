2 dead in U.S. 52 crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 in the Fort Gay area, according to Kermit Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Wayne Williamson.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported at 2:24 p.m. in the Dry Creek area.

Williamson said a car pulled out onto U.S. 52, also known as the Tolsia Highway, and was hit in a T-bone fashion by another vehicle.

The crash also sent two people to the hospital, including one who was treated and released, Williamson said.

Additional details are unavailable now.

