Bookmark Monday | 100 Things to do in W.Va. Before You Die
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Lifelong friends, Melody Pittman and Angela Richards, have co-written a book by Reedy Press, which is part of a national book series.
The book showcases 100 Things to Do in West Virginia (before you die), but actually mentions over 200.
It can be used as a bucket list to explore and learn about the Mountain State.
Their hope is to get new traffic to some lesser-known West Virginia attractions and raise tourism awareness for the whole state.
