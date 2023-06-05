Comfortable June days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday afternoon’s temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s, owing to passing high clouds and thick haze from wildfire smoke originating in Canada. As humidity remains quite low for the week ahead, the air feels comfortable with crisp mornings and seasonably cool afternoons. A passing cold front Tuesday night brings the potential for some showers across southern parts of the region. Otherwise, the next chance for rain is not until early next week.

Monday evening remains cloud-free, but thick haze/smoke continues to murky up the sky. Some smoke may make it close enough to the surface to reduce air quality. Meanwhile, temperatures drop quickly to near 60 degrees by midnight.

Monday night sees calm and cool conditions as low temperatures drop to the low 50s. Some rural locations may even fall to the upper 40s. Spotty fog is likely in river valleys.

On Tuesday, expect another mostly sunny, hazy, and dry day. High temperatures climb to the mid 80s for the afternoon.

A passing cold front Tuesday night brings the potential for a few showers, mainly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. These linger into Wednesday morning for those locations, but the rest of the region stays dry.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures only in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday continue to see sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Saturday afternoon’s temperatures return to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

A few showers may creep in late Sunday and early Monday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s on Sunday but drop to the mid 70s on Monday.

