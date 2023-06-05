Construction changes Hal Greer Boulevard traffic pattern

By Alex Jackson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The traffic lanes are once again changing on a busy Huntington road.

Traffic patterns shifted Monday on Hal Greer Boulevard from Sixth Avenue to Ninth Avenue and Washington Boulevard due to ongoing construction.

The existing inside northbound lane of Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed, and all southbound traffic will be shifted to the right lane of Hal Greer Boulevard.

These changes are because of work on the 16th Street underpass.

The medians along Washington and Hal Greer Boulevard are also under construction, which will shift the east and west turn lanes.

Street parking will also be removed from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue on Hal Greer Boulevard.

Drivers are urged to obey all road signs and traffic patterns, while also using caution in the area.

