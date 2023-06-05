Queen of Clean | How to clean fruity drink spills on clothes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: Easy ways to remove beverage stains like fruit drinks, kids drinks, etc.

How to:

1. As with any stain, it is important to treat the stain as soon as possible to remove the dye from fabric. Blot away as much of the moisture as possible with a white paper towel.

2. With a washable garment or table linens, hold the fabric under a faucet with a running stream of cold water or soak in cold water.

3. Sponge the stain with a bit of plain rubbing alcohol or non-sudsing household ammonia and rinse well. If the color is gone, wash as recommended on the care label.

4. If some stain remains, then treat the stained area with a solvent-based stain remover spray or gel-like Zout. Allow the stain remover to sit on the fabric for at least fifteen minutes.

5. Wash the garment or table linen as usual. Check the stained area before drying. If the stain is not gone, move to the next step.

6. Still have a stain? Combine two parts hydrogen peroxide and one part Dawn Ultra Dish Soap. Saturate the stain well and allow to sit for about 30 minutes. Launder as usual.

Linda Says: If you use my Miracle Stain Remover, that will also work on these spills and stains. Check the library for Miracle Stain Remover.

