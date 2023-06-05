Road rage incident ends in deadly crash

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deadly crash that occurred on Sunday, June 5, was the result of a road rage incident.

The rollover crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 51 mile marker.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the woman thrown from the vehicle during the crash has been identified as Amanda Getts, 31, of Missouri.

Investigators determined two drivers were involved in a road rage incident prior to the crash near the institute exit.

Deputies believe the road rage incident began as one of the drivers got onto Interstate 64 at Nitro where the other driver was already traveling eastbound.

Witnesses told deputies the drivers were driving recklessly and erratically over the next few miles.

Deputies believe that at some point near the 51 mile-marker, one of the drivers made an aggressive maneuver towards the other vehicle and lost control.

The driver crashed into the retaining wall and began to flip multiple times as the front passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the rollover crash.

The roadway was closed for nearly six hours as reconstruction investigators worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed in connection to the incident.

Deputies have interviewed multiple witnesses and analyzed the scene where the crash occurred; however, if anyone has any information or video surveillance that could be helpful to investigators, please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

