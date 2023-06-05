Summer travel tips with pets

Go to WSAZ.com for the pupsicle recipe.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information, visit: https://www.wellnesspet.com/

Wellness Pet Pup-scicle How-To:

These homemade pup-scicles are a cool, refreshing treat for your furry friend in the summertime! Made with simple nutritious ingredients like frozen fruit, plain Greek yogurt, and swirled with creamy peanut butter. Keep a batch frozen in your freezer for those hot days ahead. Pup-scicles can also be customized to your dogs favorite taste preferences and add variety such as adding crushed/crumbled treats like Old Mother Hubbard by Wellness in place of the Wellness Bowl Boosters.

Ingredients:

  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 cups frozen berries –blend of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries
  • 1 cup plain greek yogurt – avoid using flavored or sweetened yogurt, which contains excess added sugar and may contain xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic to dogs
  • 1 ½ cup water
  • 8 tsp creamy peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters® Functional Toppers
  1. Bowl Boosters are crafted with wholesome grains and freeze dried meats, fruits, and vegetables. They are a delicious way to add flavor and texture to your dog’s meals, as well as important nutrients.

This recipe makes about eight dog popsicles, so you can make a batch today to have in your freezer for the summer. They only take about 10 minutes to prepare, and this recipe is easy to make for all levels.

Directions:

  • Blend together frozen banana, frozen berries, Greek yogurt, and water until smooth.
  • Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, filling about 3/4 full.
  • Sprinkle in about a tablespoon of Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters® Functional Toppers into each popsicle mold.
  • Spoon a dollop of peanut butter into each popsicle mold.
  • Use a butter knife to swirl the Bowl Boosters and peanut butter around in each popsicle.
  • Add the popsicle sticks or stick-shaped treats.
  • Freeze for a minimum of 3 hours, until the popsicles are frozen through.
  • Hold the popsicle for your dog to lick!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
All lanes of I-64 east bound are shutdown after a one-vehicle accident, according to Metro 911...
Traffic update | All lanes of I-64 east bound reopen after fatal crash

Latest News

Queen of Clean | How to clean fruity drink spills on clothes
Queen of Clean | How to clean fruity drink spills on clothes
Planning summer family vacations
Planning summer family vacations
Kid's Sale
Kid’s Sale
The Peach Cobbler Factory celebrates one year of business
The Peach Cobbler Factory celebrates one year of business