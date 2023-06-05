Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

The valedictorian at Woodmont High School gave a speech about her faith that is going viral. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A high school senior in South Carolina is going viral for the faith-based speech she gave to her graduating class during their commencement.

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her hardships and detailed her faith in her graduation speech.

“Even if you accomplish all of your dreams or none of them at all, you are still valuable and you are still good enough because you are made in the image of God,” Owens told her class.

In the three-minute speech, Owens spoke about how her definition of success was redirected two years ago when her mom died.

“When tragedy struck my life, it was not my grades nor my accomplishments that helped me navigate through that loss. When everything else in my life felt uncertain, the only person I could depend on to stay the same was Jesus,” she said in the speech.

In an interview with WHNS, Owens said her mom was her biggest inspiration in life.

“She always pushed me to be my best self and always encouraged me in my faith,” she told WHNS. “She’s the reason that I have such a strong faith. She was the example of how to be a Godly woman and how to love people intentionally.”

Owens will be going to Anderson University in South Carolina in the fall where she plans to major in elementary education.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Road rage incident ends in deadly crash
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

Latest News

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
Florida sheriff: 'Stand Your Ground' law is in play
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win