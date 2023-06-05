WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
All lanes of I-64 east bound are shutdown after a one-vehicle accident, according to Metro 911...
Traffic update | All lanes of I-64 east bound reopen after fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple unveils sleek ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The...
Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
Second flight carrying migrants lands in Sacramento; California officials say Florida set up travel
Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au'Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
Amber Alert: 4 Kansas children taken by mother believed to be in danger