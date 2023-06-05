The Wine & Jazz Festival is back in Charleston this month

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost time to enjoy some wine and jazz in Charleston!

Sarah Wright with the Fund for the Arts stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what’s new for the Wine and Jazz Festival this year.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Road rage incident ends in deadly crash
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

Latest News

Two major construction projects are underway in Cabell County, W.Va. Reporter Joseph Payton...
THE BREAKDOWN | US Route 60, I-64 construction
Construction changes traffic pattern on Hal Greer Boulevard
Construction changes Hal Greer Boulevard traffic pattern
Two major construction projects are underway in Cabell County, W.Va. Reporter Joseph Payton...
THE BREAKDOWN | US Route 60, I-64 construction
Construction changes traffic pattern on Hal Greer Boulevard
Construction changes traffic pattern on Hal Greer Boulevard