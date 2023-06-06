Arrest warrant issued following Memorial Day shooting

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest warrant has been issued following a shooting that left a man injured on Memorial Day.

The Huntington Police Department announced on Tuesday that detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for malicious assault for Zachary Hutchinson in connection to the May 26 shooting that happened in the 700 block of Buffington Street.

Police say a man was shot in the left torso, but his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Officers say the incident started as an argument between two friends over an alleged theft.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or or Hutchinson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

