Daily migrant encounters at southern border down since end of Title 42, DHS says

FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the...
FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the pedestrian entrance to the San Isidro Port of Entry, linking Tijuana, Mexico with San Diego, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023
(CNN) - The number of daily migrant encounters on the U.S. southern border have been low since Title 42 ended.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12.

That’s much fewer than the 10,000 daily encounters before Title 42 lifted.

The pandemic-era policy allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn migrants away at the border.

Officials caution that migration flow can change and that they are ready to adjust where needed.

