Hearing devices and summer weather with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you have hearing aids, you’ll want to make sure you’re taking proper care of them as we head into the summer months.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for keeping your hearing devices safe while having fun in the sun.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.