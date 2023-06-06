Kentucky man killed while swimming in ocean near Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man was killed last week near Daytona Beach Shores, that’s according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

They report that 76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the ocean.

He was reportedly in an area without a staffed lifeguard tower.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating his death.

